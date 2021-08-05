Will 'Valimai' clash with RRR?

The film's producer Boney Kapoor anticipates that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is likely to be pushed from October 13 as theaters in North, especially Mumbai are yet to open.

Sources say that Thala Ajith's Valimai , which was initially scheduled to release on Diwali is likely to be advanced the release date to October.

Moreover, RRR makers expect 100% occupancy for their film so, it will take more time for the film to release across India.

Considering all these factors, Valimai is likely to release on October 13 as Ajith's strong markets in India are Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Kerala and the Telugu states are not a big worry for the actor's film.

Directed by H Vinoth, the first look teaser of the film is likely to be out for Independence Day.