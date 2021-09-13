Will 'Valimai', 'Maanadu' and 'Annaatthe' release this Diwali?

While the makers of Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu have confirmed that their film will be releasing for this Diwali, it has surprised many in the industry as the producers of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Thala Ajith's Valimai are also eyeing a possible Diwali release.

We hear that Annaatthe and Valimai will hit the screens only if the ruling government allows 100% occupancy as they can't recover the investment with the 50% occupancy.

Considering this uncertainty, Maanaadu's producer Suresh Kamatchi has predicted that there might be a chance for both these biggies would back out due to the 50% occupancy.

Meanwhile, reports say that as Sun Pictures is close to the ruling DMK Government, they will surely get 100% occupancy for Annaatthe but it also depends on the number of COVID19 cases in Tamil Nadu.