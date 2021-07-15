Will Valimai release before Diwali?

Bankable sources in the industry say that Valimai might not join the Diwali race with Annaatthe. As DMK is the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, Sun Pictures prefer solo release for the Rajinikanth starrer so, we hear that Valimai's release might be advanced to the Pooja Holidays.

Sources say that if Rajamouli's RRR gets postponed, Ajith's Valimai is likely to release on October 13. There is a strong buzz that RRR is likely to be pushed to January 2022 although the team keeps on saying that their film is scheduled to release on October 13.