Will 'Valimai' release for the Independence Day weekend as planned earlier?

The second wave of the COVID19 pandemic has ruined the plans of many in the film industry.
The makers of Thala Ajith's upcoming action thriller Valimai had planned to release the film for the Independence Day weekend but they have one more short schedule left to wrap up the shoot.
We hear that the makers are still eyeing the Independence Day weekend and hoping that the country would return to normalcy in July but they also have their options open.
Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing the film.
Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.