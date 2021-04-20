Will Vijay Sethupathi be a part of Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil's 'Vikram'?

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi has revealed that he has been approached by the makers of Vikram to do a possible role in the film. But Sethupathi feels that the character should be strong enough for him to say ‘yes’.

According to Sethupathi, with two immensely talented actors like Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil, there is no point in doing an ordinary character. Sethupathi says that he would say yes to Vikram only if he can add some value to the film with his performance.

Audiences are excited with this news as if Sethupathi agrees to the film, they would be able to see three powerful performers in one film. Interestingly, Sethupathi has already played the antagonist in Vikram's director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master.

To be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for Vikram.



