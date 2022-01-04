Will Vishal clash against Ajith this Pongal?

After SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR backed out of the Pongal race, a lot of small and medium budget films are now eyeing the long holiday weekend. Vishal, who has a decent market in Tamil and Telugu is planning to release his upcoming film Veerame Vaagai Soodum on January 14.

Produced by Vishal Film Factory, newcomer Thu. Pa Saravanan has directed the film. Dimple Hayathi of Devi 2 and the Telugu film Khiladi is Vishal's pair in Veerame Vaagai Soodum while Yogi Babu, Malayalam actor Baburaj, Raveena Ravi, and Akilan S Pushparaj are playing pivotal characters.

If Vishal's Veerame Vaagai Soodum releases for Pongal, the film will have to clash against Ajith's Valimai this Pongal. But only yesterday, the shoot for the Vishal starrer is over. They have to apply for censors, finish the dubbing for both Tamil and Telugu so, we have to wait and see whether Vishal can pull it off!