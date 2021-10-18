Wish to play negative characters: Romil K. Sharma

He says: "I want to play more grey or negative characters. As they allow you to challenge your acting capabilities. You need to cross the line and make your audience hate you. Playing such roles need more hard work and even you need to be more expressive. I always want to challenge myself as an actor."

The actor finds himself lucky to make his own way to showbiz. "It was my dream to pursue acting as a career. I know here we need to struggle and face lots of challenges. We are not always employed but still I feel lucky to make my own way into the showbiz industry and be able to entertain my audience. I feel blessed and happy whenever I shoot," he shares.

The actor has made his mark in the entertainment world with projects like 'Welcome Home', 'Main Mayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo' among others. He also mentioned his interest in doing web shows. "These days web series give more scope. So as an actor I also want to work in them and don't want to limit myself. I feel stories on the web are more real and are a great medium to impress the youth audience," he wraps up.

--IANS

ila/kr