Wishes pour in as Abhishek Bachchan turns 45

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Wishes poured in for actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday, as the 'Bol Bachchan' actor turned 45.



Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend birthday wishes to Junior Bachchan.

Bachchan's 'Delhi 6' director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared a picture from the time of the shooting of the film and dedicated the hit song 'Rehna Tu' to him.

The picture sees the actor-director duo seated in one of the Delhi-6 mosques.

"Happy birthday @bachchan, Rehna tuh hai jaisa tuh," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, on the other hand, shared several pictures of herself with the birthday boy including a picture from the time when international singer Ed Sheeran had come to India.

"You will always be my favourite boy .. soooo many happy memories with you, of you.. happy birthday @bachchan love you always, till we do the issnake dance again," she wrote in the caption.

Abhishek's 'Bol Bachchan' co-star Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with him and penned down a birthday note.

"Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Hope you have a good one. Wish you the very best today & always. @bachchan #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan," he wrote.

Senior actor Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself hugging Bachchan and wrote, "Happy Birthday little brother @juniorbachchan! May you always be blessed with the best."

Bachchan's 'Happy New Year' co-star Sonu Sood also shared a picture with him on Twitter and wished him on the ocassion.

"Happy birthday mere bhai ..u were,u are and u will remain my most favourite. Love u loads. @juniorbachchan," he wrote.

Besides the celebrities, several fans of the 'Dhoom' star also extended birthday wishes to the actor on his 45th birthday. (ANI)

