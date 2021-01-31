Wishes pour in as 'Dimple Queen' Preity Zinta turns 46

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif hopped on to Instagram stories and shared a captivating picture of Zinta along with a birthday note that reads, "Happy happy happiest birthday my dearest @realpz- wish you all the happiness in the world" using red heart emoticon.Shilpa Shetty also shared a throwback picture featuring herself with the 'Veer-Zara' actor and wrote an endearing note for her that read, "Happiest birthday to you, my lovely @realpz. May you continue to spread love & cheer all around, and be the happy soul that you are!" using a string of emoticons.With a delightful message, Vivek Oberoi also wished Zinta on her birthday by noting "From being a blessing to Bollywood to being an inspiration to every entrepreneur, you have worn every hat with equal panache. Many happy returns of the @realpreityzinta" on Twitter.Sonakshi Sinha posted a scintillating selfie with the birthday girl on Instagram stories and wrote, "MY ZINTAAAA... YOU EVERGREEN CUTIE YOU..." using three red heart emoticons.Fashion maestro, Manish Malhotra also shared two throwback pictures on Instagram stories to extend his birthday greetings to Zinta. In the first snap, he shared a self-taken picture with her and reminisced about working together. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest @realpz so many movies, travel together and some of the best timed. Lots of love" using shining heart emoticons.In the next story, he dug out a solo picture of Zinta draped in his couture's saree. With the capture, he noted, "#throwback @realpz birthday girl gorgeous in @manishmalhotraworld".Preity Zinta is celebrating her 46th birthday today is recognized as one of the most successful stars of her era. Delivering superhit movies like 'Veer-Zaara', 'Kal ho na ho', 'Koi.. mil gaya', 'Lakshya', 'Soldier', 'Salaam Namaste', and more she was declared as the female superstar of her decade.Apart from acting, Zinta is also a social activist, television presenter, and stage performer. She also co-owns the IPL team, 'Kings XI Punjab'. (ANI)