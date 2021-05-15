Wishes pour in as Madhuri Dixit turns 54

Madhuri's husband Dr Sriram Nene too shared a heartfelt note, terming the 'Kalank' actor his soul mate.He tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my soul mate,@MadhuriDixit Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene."'Mr India' actor took to Twitter and relived a moment of shaking a leg with Madhuri by sharing a picture with the birthday girl.He tweeted, "Happy Birthday,@MadhuriDixit! As actors, I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends...so I'm looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health & happiness always!!"Sharing about his work experience with Madhuri, Riteish shared throwback pictures with the 'Devdas' actor and sent out warm wishes. Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @MadhuriDixit mam, Working with you was my absolute dream come true ... I wish you happiness, love, best of health and May god fulfil your wish to work with me (again) real soon. Have a great great day," tweeted Riteish."Calling the birthday girl, the most beautiful, Sonakshi Sinha sent a birthday greeting to Madhuri on her Instagram Story.The picture sees the duo twinning in red ensembles. The message read, " Happy birthday to the most beautiful Madhuri Dixit ma'am."Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with Madhuri to extend birthday wishes. (ANI)