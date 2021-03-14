Wishes pour in for Rohit Shetty as he turns 48

Rohit Shetty, who is generally known for his action and comedy genre films, turned a year older today and fans and friends poured in wishes for him on social media.The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the action director. In the caption, he wrote, "It was easiest to bond with @itsrohitshetty because we shared one common passion which brought us together: Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead."Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also posted a picture with Rohit on his Instagram handle and along with it he wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @itsrohitshetty. Always wish the best for you... You've been there for me, steady & rock solid."Ace choreographer, Farah Khan wished Rohit on the occasion by posting "Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty the strongest people are the ones who win battles we know nothing about.. love u," along with a picture with him on her Instagram handle.Sara Ali Khan, took to her Instagram story to wish Rohit on his special day and shared two precious unseen throwback pictures of her along with the birthday boy. Along with it she wrote, "WISHING YOU ALL THE LOVE, LUCK AND LAUGHTER SIR...MISSING YOU @itsrohitshetty."Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood also posted a sweet picture along with the director on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Many Many happy returns of the day bhai. Keep ruling always because you are born to rule. Love u loads."Rohit Shetty has directed a lot of movies in his long span of a career, including the upcoming 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Cirkus'. Meanwhile, finally, the wait for 'Sooryavanshi' will be over, as the film has been slated to release in theatres on April 30, 2021. The movie's trailer was released last year. It stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role with Akshay Kumar and has cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. (ANI)