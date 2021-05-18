With 50 cases, Gurugram becomes hotspot for black fungus

According to the health department, around 50 cases of black fungus have been reported in Gurugram so far and about 50 more are suspected to be suffering from this disease.

Gurugram, May 18 (IANS) Several cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) are now emerging in Gurugram which is another concern for the district health department.

Health officials said that black fungus infection is being found in Covid recovered people. Officials also claimed that few cases of black fungus were also reported in the first wave of Corona last year. However, the number of cases of black fungus in the second wave is higher.

Meanwhile, the cases of black fungus, a sharp increase has been observed in the last four to five days by the health department.

According to officials, to deal with unavailability of Amphotericin B, an anti-fungal drug used to treat the infection, the state health department has also constituted a committee to provide the medicine to hospitals across the state.

"We have 50 cases in the district and we have directed all hospitals in the city to update the numbers daily and informed the health department on priority. The health department formed a committee and hospitals can directly apply to the panel asking for Amphotericin B injections," said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Dr Amitabh Malik, Chief of ENT department, Paras Hospital, Gurugram told IANS, This infection is mostly happening to patients suffering from diabetes and those who have weak immunity. When a diabetic patient has Covid, he is given a steroid which also weakens the immunity and increases sugar level. Normal corona patients do not have this infection.

"This affects people with diabetes, cancer or people who have had organ transplant. Common symptoms associated with the disease are headache, facial pain, nasal congestion, loss of vision or eye pain, swelling of the cheeks and eyes, and black crust in the nose," he said.

Malik informed that since Monday they have operated two young patients in 30's who were previously not diabetics but have developed mucormycosis. The reason being that their blood sugar levels were not monitored while steroids were given to them," he added.

There are now around 20 thousand active Covid patients in Gurugram. Of these, there are about two thousand patients who are suffering from diabetes. In such a situation, the risk of black fungus is high in these patients.

"The treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis is through anti fungal medications chiefly Amphotericin B. It comes in a different form called liposomal amphotericin B, which penetrates into the brain as well. These are both injections which are given in hospital setting since they can affect kidneys. The liposomal is more costly. These are available in market but could be in short supply in current scenario," Dr Shashank Vashist, Consultant- ENT, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar Gurugram, told IANS.

Doctors recommend that in the case of diabetes after treatment of Covid, control hyperglycemia and constantly monitor blood sugar levels and do not let it increase. Apart from this, doctors recommend that covid patients use steroids quite sensibly. Do not take it at all without the advice of doctors. Diabetes patients should also take their sugar medicines.

