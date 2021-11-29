With 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi', makers of 'Radhe Shyam' kickstart Hindi musical promos

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is prepping up for its pan-India release soon as the makers have started the Hindi promotions.

Hindi musical promotions are going to start with the song 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi.'

'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' is composed by Mithoon and is crooned by Arjit Singh. The full song will be out on December 1, as per the official announcement by the makers.