With 'Mohan Kumar Fans', Kunchacko Boban has three new releases on OTT

Director Jis Joy’s Mohan Kumar Fans, which released in March this year, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Kunchacko Boban plays the hero in the movie, which also has Siddique, Anarkali Nazar, Mukesh and Vinay Forrt in the main roles.

Mohan Kumar Fans is the third movie for Kunchacko Boban to release on OTT during recent weeks.