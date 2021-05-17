With Tauktae warning in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan gives fans 'one more reason' to stay at home

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan shared an Instagram post on Monday urging his fans in the city to stay at home, in the wake of meteorological warnings about cyclone Tauktae hitting Mumbai.

The actor posted a throwback picture of himself and wrote about how people must stay at home due to the alert. Mumbai is on lockdown due to the Covid outbreak and the actor added the impending cyclone was another reason to remain indoors.