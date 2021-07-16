Wiz Khalifa tests positive for COVID-19

"Okay loved ones....sooo.....Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while," he wrote.Khalifa added that, while he's quarantining, he'll be focusing his energy on creativity."While im in the house I'll be givin y'all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project," he tweeted.It's not clear if Khalifa has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Experts say there is a slim chance of vaccinated people becoming infected compared to those who have not received the shots, reported People magazine.Though developing COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated is rare, it is possible and "expected," the Centers for Disease Control say, as the vaccines are not 100 per cent effective against the virus.Khalifa is the latest celebrity to contract the virus. In March, country singer, Lauren Alaina, cancelled her upcoming show after getting diagnosed with COVID-19. (ANI)