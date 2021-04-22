Women from self-help groups creating awareness about Covid in MP

Jabalpur, April 22 (IANS) Amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the women associated with the self-help groups are creating awareness about the deadly virus by visiting each village. Under the guidance of the district panchayats and the Madhya Pradesh Deen Dayal Antyodaya Scheme of State Rural Livelihoods Mission, women of self-help groups are going door to door in Jabalpur to create awareness about the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

People are being told to maintain a two-yard distance from each other, wear masks, wash hands with soap frequently and if anybody shows symptoms of coronavirus then immediately inform the village panchayat or admit him/her to hospital.

Women in the villages are being made aware of this campaign and are following the rules to combat the virus which is helping to contain the spread of coronavirus at the village level. The SHG women have also distributed free masks to people in Bamhani, Padua, Dudi, Baarha and other villages of Jabalpur.

--IANS

