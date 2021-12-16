Women lead the way in London Critics' Circle nominations

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Women filmmakers had a field day in the London Critics' Circle nominations, with Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Joanna Hogg seeing their movies being picked up to be in the race for top awards.

Campion and Hogg have also been nominated for the best director trophy alongside Celine Sciamma, who's French, for 'Petite Maman'. According to 'Variety', Campion ('The Power of the Dog') scored the most nods with nine nominations, followed by Gyllenhaal ('The Lost Daughter') with six and Hogg ('The Souvenir Part 2') with six.