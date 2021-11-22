Women should get due emotional support from family: Raveena Tandon ahead of 'Aranyak' release

"The way we women juggle our careers, our life, our priorities, and family members is that what attracted me to the character of Kasturi Dogra. A lot of women can identify with that -- especially our women in uniform. It is so important to get emotional support from your loved ones. It's not easy to do that job," Raveena told media during the trailer launch of Netflix's web show 'Aranyak' in Lonavala on Monday night.She added, "the job that they ( women in uniform) do isn't only physically taxing but also mentally taxing . There's so much pressure on them to find the clues, solve the case and excel."Raveena considers herself fortunate to receive emotional support from her family members all the time."It's something that I might not identify, because I might be one of those few lucky ones, who has had constant emotional support from my family -- parents, husband, children, to go out there and do my best in my chosen career. However, there are many women who aren't lucky enough to get that kind of emotional support. So that's what makes the character so beautifully strong against all odds,'' she emphasised.Speaking of 'Aranyak', the show is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Charudutt Acharya. Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment have produced it.In the show, the viewers will get to see local cop Kasturi digging up skeletons and reviving a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town.Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik and Indraneil Sengupta will also be seen playing the important roles in 'Aranyak', which is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 10. (ANI)