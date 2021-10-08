Woody Harrelson reportedly punched man in 'self-defence'

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson was recently involved in a physical altercation while at a rooftop bar located at the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC, according to police.



People magazine reported that on Wednesday evening, after 11 pm local time, the 60-year-old actor struck a man who tried to attack him, area police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck told a local news outlet.

Authorities told the outlet that they believe Harrelson acted "in self-defence" as the other individual involved who has not been identified, had allegedly been drinking and was taking photographs of Harrelson and one of his daughters.

Sternbeck told that Harrelson "approached the man and requested him to delete the photos" before an argument occurred and the man "lunged" at the 'Hunger Games' star.

According to the police, Harrelson said that the man tried to grab his neck and that he punched the man in self-defence.

The incident between Harrelson and the unidentified man took place at the Top of the Gate rooftop bar at the famed hotel.

Harrelson was in Washington D.C. filming an HBO series titled 'The White House Plumbers', which is based on the infamous Watergate scandal.

The news outlet reported that it was not immediately known who called authorities to the scene, but police said they have numerous witnesses to speak with.

As per People magazine, the man who allegedly took photos of Harrelson was questioned in his hotel room and charges are currently pending. Police told that the name of the man involved will be released once he is charged. Till then, the investigation remains ongoing. (ANI)

