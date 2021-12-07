Work on Yogi Babu's next film begins with 'pooja'

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) Work on comedian Yogi Babu's next Tamil film directed by Malayalam director Rejishh Midhila began with a simple 'pooja' here on Tuesday.

The Tamil film, which is yet to be titled, will also feature character artiste Ramesh Thilak in the lead along with Yogi Babu.

Sources close to the unit say that the film belongs to the fantasy genre.