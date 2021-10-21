'Work Queen': Justin Bieber hails wife Hailey for her red carpet look

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): American pop star Justin Bieber never leaves a chance to show that he is head over heels in love with his wife Hailey Bieber, and he flattered her yet again with comments about her persona.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin treated fans with a picture of Hailey from her recent Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood red carpet look.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Umm... work queen," and added a string of smiling faces with hearts emoticons to it.

The post garnered more than one million likes within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Many left heartfelt messages praising the diva in the comments section.

Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin also wrote, "Iconic" in the comments.

Supermodel Hailey recently made heads turn with her red carpet look at Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood event.

Ditching her usual plunging gowns or miniskirts, the model chose to sport a super sophisticated dress that has hit all the hottest trends now.

Her all-black iconic dress had a top that resembled a suit jacket, with structured shoulders, large white collars, and a pocket. The dress had an ab-cut out section, which helped Hailey showcase her toned abs.

For the bottom, her designers gave her a closely tailored skirt of the midi-length dress that had several pleats at the top and a button on the broad waistband.

She paired her sophisticated dress with black pumps, an anklet, and small gold hoop earrings. Hailey styled her hair in a deep side part and gently curled for an Old Hollywood-esque look. She chose soft glam makeup which included a bronzed eye and a peachy lip. (ANI)

