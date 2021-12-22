Working in multiple languages has enriched me, says actor Kashmira

Now all set to make her Kannada debut with filmmaker Vijay Kumar Konda's upcoming movie, 'Rider', in which she plays the role of Soumya, who comes to India from the US for her love, the actor tells IANS, "She is strong and believes in the old school definition of love. The character is quite like me in real life It was such a pleasure working with actor Nikhil Kumarsway, who is very kind and encouraging."

For someone who has worked in movies in multiple languages --- Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and now Kannada, the experience has enriched her as an actor. "It has definitely made me understand different cultures and that really adds up to my experience as an actor. Whenever I am doing a movie in a particular language, I make it a point to closely observe how the people of that culture carry themselves."

Stressing that it is never just one factor that makes her sign the dotted line, Kashmira adds that for a good project multiple elements like the subject, director, story and cast play a decisive role. "A film is a collaborative effort and requires excellence in each department. It is like a well-cooked dish which cannot be made unless all ingredients are perfectly balanced."

As her movie 'Anbarivu' gets set to stream on Hotstar in January, the actor feels that streaming has brought about a metamorphosis in the industry. "It is content that occupies the centre stage now. People are ready to accept new faces if the subject and story are exceptional. And we all know about the phenomenal reach of these platforms."

Looking forward to working with directors like Anjali Menon, Gauri Shinde, Sudha Kongara, Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar and Om Raut among others, Kashmira has two upcoming Tamil releases.

--IANS

sukant/shs