Working on my physique for 'Nawab' taught me discipline, says Parth

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of "Nawab" in the web series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu", says that preparing for the role was an enriching experience which he will never forget.

"Preparing for the role of 'Nawab' is a journey I will cherish for the rest of my life. It taught me a lot of lessons. I learnt endurance and discipline while working on my physique and came across many beautiful stories during my research into the character," he says.