Working with Samantha Akkineni was a learning experience: Shahab Ali

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Delhi-based actor Shahab Ali, returned in his negative role of Sajid in the recently-released series "The Family Man 2". In the new season he got a chance to work with South star Samantha Akkineni, and he is clearly awestruck.

"When the series directors (Raj and DK) told me that they had cast Samantha in the show, I was very excited. She is a big star and I really admire her. I had seen 'Super Deluxe' and some other films of her. In the beginning I was a little intimidated. Actually, when the shoot started and we talked, nervousness turned into comfort. She is very focused and dedicated. I learnt a lot. The experience I had with Samantha will help me in future," he says.