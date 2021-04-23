World Book Day: Kajol reveals what reading means to her

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Kajol spoke of why it is important to keep reading, on the occasion of World Book Day on Friday.

"Reading provides you knowledge as well as nurtures your language skills. My love for reading is eternal. It is a process that keeps your mind busy and also helps in stress reduction. Knowledge gives you wisdom and no wisdom is a waste. I have always championed that we should push our kids to embrace the habit of reading; it helps throughout life," the actress, who often posts about her love for books on social media, tells IANS: