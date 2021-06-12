World Day Against Child Labour: Ayushmann Khurrana highlights issue

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is Unicef's celebrity advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), has spoken about the practice of child labour as a total violation of child rights, on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Saturday,

"Child labour robs children of their childhood and is a complete violation of their rights. Covid-19 has made children, especially girls and migrant children, more vulnerable, exposing them to greater risks. Closure of schools, increased violence at home, death of parents, and job loss within families is driving children to child labour," Ayushmann said.