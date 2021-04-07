World Health Day: Bollywood discusses Covid on social media

Sharing a throwback photograph where she is seen waving from a car window, Kajol posted: "5 rules of staying healthier today in the world.

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic found mention in social media posts of Bollywood celebrities on World Health Day, on Wednesday. Interestingly, B-Town's ladies seemed more enthusiastic to propagate awareness.

1. Pull your hands in

2. Windows up

3. Drive that car

4. Go home

5. Don't step out

And that my friend is how we celebrate #WorldHealthDay 2021."

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a photograph with her pet dog, where she is doing yoga. The actress wrote: "Mind, body, food & soul... Let's pledge for a healthy lifestyle. #WorldHealthDay." The actress also shared a video of her workout and a meal comprising fresh fruits and salad.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video where she is seen pointing a finger at the mask covering her face."Happy World Health Day. Well this is here for a reason and it is going to stay put every time I get out. Please mask up guys. Take it seriously, take your health seriously," Shilpa said.

Aahana Kumra shared a sun-kissed photo of herself and wrote: "Wishing everyone a very happy early morning!! Lots of vitamin d!! And a healthy life on this #WorldHealthDay. Don't be afraid to take control of your health!! Just Do it!! Do it!! Also, when you're healthy you're happy and when you're happy, you're beautiful!"

Dia Mirza tweeted wildlife photographs that she had clicked."On this #WorldHealthDay2021 just a friendly reminder that human health and well-being is dependent entirely on the balance of natural ecosystems. Mask up, protect one and another and help restore nature #ForNature #WorldHealthDay," she captioned.

Esha Deol posted a photograph of herself flaunting biceps. The actress wrote: "Hustle for the muscle. #worldhealthday not just in these trying times of battling the #Covid19virus but we must always look after ourselves by staying healthy. I salute our #healthcareworkers for doing their best in keeping us safe. Wishing you all a the best of health! Stay fit."

Actor R Madhavan, however shared awareness about leprosy on the occasion. "On #World Health Day let us ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of the #leprosy affected. Support and donate," he tweeted.

