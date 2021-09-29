World Heart Day: Bommai takes pledge to walk briskly for 30 minutes

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the occasion of World Heart Day on Wednesday took a pledge to make it a point to walk for 30 minutes daily. "If it is not possible due to work pressure, I will ensure that I will complete the walk on the treadmill," he said.

Speaking after inaugurating brisk walk programme organized from the main entrance of Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava stadium as part of the World Heart Day, Bommai said, he was irregular with his exercise.