World Youth Skills Day: TV artistes talk about relevance of continuous learning

Malaika Singh of "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan" says learning, to her, is a very important skill and she feels we must all learn more and more things that interest us.

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Tuesday was World Youth Skills Day, and several artistes of the Indian television industry came across to share their perspective.

"In this competitive world, skills are the only thing that will help us to survive in the global market. Just having a degree is not enough. Upscaling is the need of the hour. It is equally our responsibility to equip ourselves with the right skills," Malaika said.

Actor Sanjay Choudhary emphasises on the relevance of education and skill development. He says: "Education and skill development are among the most important goals under sustainable development. Technical and vocational training are opening doors for many youths, making them an asset for the global market. I feel entrepreneurship is opted by many young people these days, so to improve its quality, such skills need to be polished. Globalisation paved the way to a bigger employment market but only the skilful ones access it. The youth needs to understand this and develop their skills."

Tanvi Dogra talks about the increasing population and unemployment, and how skilled youth can get jobs in this scenario.

"India is known to be a young nation, with a large section of population in the working age group. But unemployment is a bigger issue and skill development training can be very helpful for the younger generation to secure a better livelihood," Tanvi said.

