Worship Khanna sets the controls on upcoming web series 'Robot'

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Worship Khanna, who is currently seen as antagonist Vijayendra Singh in 'Meri Doli Mere Angna', is to star in upcoming web series 'Robot'.

He says: "I'm excited to play a protagonist in the upcoming series, 'Robot'. I will essay the character, Anand, who is a simple and innocent guy working in an office dealing with robots. And after some twist and turn the robot (Rachel) falls in love with me. It is a very beautiful story and I'm sure my audience will enjoy watching me."