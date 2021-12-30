'Writer' director Franklin Jacob signs his next!

Sify.com had recently featured Writer's director as one of the promising directors of 2021. Yesterday, Master's producer 7 Screen Studio has signed the director to helm their new film. Lalit of 7 Screen Studio is super impressed with Writer and signed Franklin Jacob.

Writer's producer Pa. Ranjith was also spotted along with Franklin as the young director got the lucrative advance cheque for his next from Lalit.

Lalit's 7 Screen Studio is also producing Vikram's Cobra with Ajay Gnanamuthu, Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan with Vikram and Dhruv, he is also the Tamil Nadu distributor of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

More details on the cast and crew of Franklin's next will be out very soon.