Writer Matamp Kunjukuttan passes away!

Popular writer and actor Matamp Kunjukuttan passed away due to Covid related illness. He was 81.

Matamp Kunjukuttan has written novels, short stories, and screenplays. He won the National film award for the best screenplay for Karunam, directed by Jayaraj, in 2000.

Born in Kiralur village in Thrissur, Matamp Kunjukuttan has worked as a Sanskrit teacher and also in All India Radio.