Writer Niraj Kumar Mishra turns director with 'Samanantar'

Niraj said: "The first poster of my first feature film, it's a very surreal experience indeed. I'm so enchanted with this emotion, and want to share this joy with my entire team and all the well wishers, who stood by me for such an adventitious and difficult task during the most challenging phase of our lives."

The poster of the film was released on Wednesday.

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) 'Baaghi 2' writer Niraj Kumar Mishra has donned the director's hat with the upcoming film 'Samanantar: The Parallel'.

'Samanantar' is backed by Anirati Films, Niraj's home production company. The film is the first in-house production. It is a set of four anthologies that are based on 'karma' and the aftermath of life.

"It all happened due to our boundless love for cinema, and we strongly believe that we continue marching ahead with the same intension in future. Long live 'the parallel' amazing world of audio-visual storytelling," he added.

