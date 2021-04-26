Xiaomi's Global VP mourns colleagues' death from Covid

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Xiaomi's Global VP Manu Kumar Jain has mourned the death of two of his colleagues who fell prey to Covid-19.

"Yesterday was one of the toughest days for us. Two of our beloved colleagues passed away," Jain said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Kushal, who was an offline sales state head, and Mukesh, Xiaomi's warehouse manager, were both hospitalised for the last one week.