Y Gee Mahendran: 'Maanaadu' will be a turning point in Silambarasan's career

Veteran actor and drama artist Y Gee Mahendran play an important role in Silambarasan TR's upcoming political action thriller Maanaadu . In his statement, Mahendran said: "I can't divulge details about my character but it's going to be an important one in the film. Venkat Prabhu's unique screenplay is going to be another big attraction of Maanaadu".

"Maanaadu will be a turning point in Silambarasan TR's career. If he continues to choose the right scripts, there is a bigger place waiting for him. Being a drama artist, I liked Silambarasan's style of enhancing his character on the sets. The icing on the cake is he has promised that after the shoot, he would like to do a drama with me", added the actor.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran are also playing important roles in the film.