Yami Gautam begins shooting for 'A Thursday'

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has begun shooting for her film "A Thursday". The film is directed and written by Behzad Khambata, and also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

An official announcement was made through the Twitter account of RSVP, the banner producing the film.