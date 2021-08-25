Yami Gautam finishes her shoot for 'Lost'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam wrapped up her shooting schedule for the film 'Lost' on Wednesday. The actress says that parting ways with the 'City of Joy' Kolkata and the film's team makes her emotional.

"You know you had an incredible experience working on a film set when the goodbye feels daunting and a little emotional. It was fantastic to work with a team so passionate and excited to tell a story. I am really looking forward to the next part because 'Lost' is one of those films that will instantly connect and communicate with the audience," Yami tells IANS.