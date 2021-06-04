Yami Gautam gets married to 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar

Taking to Instagram, Yami posted a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony. She is seen wearing a red coloured saree. On the other hand, Aditya chose to wear a white sherwani."With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," the caption read."As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," the post further read.For the unversed, Yami had acted in Aditya Dhar's directorial 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which was released in 2019. The two have kept their relationship a secret until today.Members from the film industry and fans have showered the newlyweds with their blessings."Congratulations Yami and Aditya. Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead," actor Dia Mirza commented."Congratulations," actor Kartik Aaryan wrote, adding a heart emoji."Sending you all the positivity," actor Varun Dhawan posted.Yami made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Vicky Donor', and since then has featured in several movies, including 'Kaabil', 'Sanam Re', 'Bala' and 'Ginny weds Sunny'. Speaking of Aditya, apart from 'Uri', he has also worked on films like 'Kabul Express', 'Tezz' and 'Aakrosh'. (ANI)