Yami Gautam, husband Aditya Dhar are all smiles in Diwali post

On Wednesday, Yami took to Instagram and penned a 'Happy Chhoti Diwali' wish for everyone."Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success," she posted.Alongside the Diwali wish, Yami shared a happy picture with her husband.Aditya, too, shared the same image on his Instagram wrote, "Your smile, It lights up the world!! Happy Chhoti Diwali to all from my better half and me!! #HappyChhotiDiwali."Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)