Yami Gautam joins hands with Himachal Pradesh government for 'Baccho Ka Sahara, Phone Humara' initiative

With online learning becoming the new normal, many kids are robbed of educational opportunities as there is a lack of basic technology facilities in various parts of the country.The initiative 'Baccho Ka Sahara, Phone Humara' is a phone donation camp that has been launched by the Himachal Pradesh government to help needy children who cannot afford smartphones.Launched under the 'Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan' of the state government, Yami who herself belongs to Himachal Pradesh, attended the event virtually.Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur kickstarted the campaign under the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday morning. Yami, who is the face of the initiative, urged everyone to come forward and donate spare smartphones to help needy children.The 'Sanam Re' actor took to her Twitter handle to inform the nation about the initiative and wrote, "I am delighted to be a part of India's first state-led phone donation campaign for online learning - 'Digital Saathi- Baccho ka Sahara, Phone Humara', an initiative of Samagra Shiksha, Himachal Pradesh."Interestingly, more than 1100 mobile phones have already been donated by various stakeholders.Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami, who recently tied the knot with 'URI' filmmaker Aditya Dhar, has many interesting movies in her kitty.She will be next seen in 'Dasvi' with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, in thriller film 'A Thursday', in comedy thriller 'Bhoot Police' with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapor, and recently announced Aniruddha Roy Chowdary's 'Lost'. (ANI)