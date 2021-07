Yami Gautam kick-starts shooting for 'Lost' in Kolkata

The 'Kaabil' actor took to her Instagram account to announce the news. She posted a picture of the clapboard and wrote, "The shot is set. The journey kickstarts #Lost shooting begins!"For the unversed, the 'Sanam Re' actor is all set to share screen space with veteran star Pankaj Kapur in 'Lost'.Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, 'Lost' is being touted as "a hard-hitting investigative drama centered around media integrity".Yami will essay the role of a crime reporter in the upcoming project. 'Lost' will also feature Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.The film will be largely shot at real locations across the city of Kolkata and Purulia and will highlight the underbelly of an urban city that often goes unnoticed.Ace composer Shantanu Moitra along with renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire will capture the essence of the city and emotions of the narrative.Produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film is expected to go on the floors in July 2021. (ANI)