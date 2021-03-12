Yami Gautam kick-starts shooting for thriller 'A Thursday'

The 'Kaabil' actor took to her Instagram account to announce the news. She posted a picture of the clapboard and wrote, "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday"The makers of the film RSVP production house also announced the commencement of the shoot on their Twitter account. "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday! #FridaysWithRSVP @YamiGautam @NehaDhupia #DimpleKapadia @atul_kulkarni #MayaSarao @behzu @RonnieScrewvala @prem_rajgo @bluemonkey_film #AshleyLobo," the tweet read.The multi-starrer film that will feature Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao in pivotal roles will see Yami as Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher in the lead.Helmed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan, the film will release digitally in 2021. (ANI)