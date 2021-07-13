Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur to feature in 'Lost'

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, 'Lost' is being touted as "a hard-hitting investigative drama centred around media integrity".Yami will essay the role of a crime reporter in the upcoming project.Sharing the news on Instagram, Yami wrote, "Here comes another hard-hitting and thrilling tale that's more relevant than ever in today's time, #Lost.Filming begins soon."'Lost' will also feature Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.Speaking more about 'Lost', Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, "Designed as an investigative drama, at its core the film explores themes like commitment, responsibility, holding hands and making our world beautiful and compassionate. For me it's important that any film I make should have a social context and that the stories are taken from the world around us.""'Lost' is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity," Aniruddha added.The film will be largely shot at real locations across the city of Kolkata and Purulia and will highlight the underbelly of an urban city that often goes unnoticed.Ace composer Shantanu Moitra along with renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire will capture the essence of the city and emotions of the narrative.Produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film is expected to go on the floors in July 2021. (ANI)