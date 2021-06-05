Yami Gautam shares photos from her mehendi ceremony

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam took to Instagram on Saturday to share photographs of her mehendi ceremony. Yami has tied the knot with "Uri: The Surgical Strike" director Aditya Dhar in a hush hush wedding ceremony and the couple announced the news on social media on Friday evening.

In the photos shared on Saturday, Yami dazzles in a golden yellow salwar suit. The actress flaunts minimal makeup with red lipstick and a little eye makeup. Yami chose to keep it simple with her hair tied in a braid, a gold nosepin and traditional dangler earrings. The actress is seen laughing her heart out while waiting for her mehendi to dry up, which looks artistic alongside her red nailpolish.