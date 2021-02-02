Yami Gautam takes lessons in Haryanvi language for 'Dasvi'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam has taken the method route for her role of a Haryanvi girl in the upcoming film, Dasvi. She is taking lessons in the Haryanvi language as well as honing her dialect, and also working on nuances of body language for the role.

"This is the first time that I will be playing a Haryanvi character on screen. It is a completely different challenge for me," Yami tells IANS.