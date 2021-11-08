Yami Gautam turns nostalgic as 'Bala' clocks 2 years

On Monday, Yami took a stroll down memory lane and shared her memory from the first day of the shoot."I consider Bala one of the most important films for me in my professional career. I still remember my first day on set. It was the scene where Pari finds out that 'Mera pati Ganja hai'! My nervousness was directly proportional to @amarkaushik's confidence in me. I questioned my director about why he wanted to start the shoot with such a challenging scene and not something far simpler but he asked me to trust him and go for it. And he was right, this was the first take and I just feel that was the moment that set the tone for Pari," she wrote.Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film revolves around a young man with a receding hairline. It also sheds light on colourism. (ANI)