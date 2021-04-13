Yami Gautam urges everyone to 'go natural'

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam is utilising Tuesday for self care, going by her social media post.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram stories, where she is seen wearing a hair mask.

"Homemade pack for hair -- Kinda day #gonatural," Yami wrote on the image.

Speaking about her work, Yami recently shared that she has started shooting for her upcoming thriller "A Thursday". Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.