Yami Gautam wraps up 'Dasvi' shoot

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has finished shooting for her upcoming film "Dasvi". Yami posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen excitedly celebrating the shoot wrap.

"Annnnnd it's a wrap on ‘Dasvi' for me !Saying goodbyes on certain film sets are difficult because of the amazing & memorable teamwork you've had ! Thank you so much #TeamDASVI for this unforgettable experience & getting #JyotiDeswal really close to my heart," Yami wrote as caption.