Yami Gautam wraps up shoot of 'A Thursday'

On Thursday, Yami took to her Instagram account to bid adieu to the team of her upcoming project."It's never a me... it's always a WE , with the best of teams.Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday," she wrote.Along with the short heartfelt note, Yami posted a clip featuring her BTS moments from the sets of 'A Thursday'.For the unversed, 'A Thursday' revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Actors Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of Behzad Khambata's directorial film. Most probably, 'A Thursday', which is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will get a digital release.Apart from 'A Thursday', Yami will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'. (ANI)